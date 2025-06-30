Milwaukee Bucks Linked to 76ers' Breakout Star
One of the major storylines surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason is what the future holds for Guerschon Yabusele, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent after a stellar season.
In what could only be described as a gamble by the Sixers' front office, Yabusele was trusted with a large share of game time after not playing in the NBA for five years, a time period in which he played abroad with the likes of Real Madrid, ASVEL, and the Nanjing Monkey Kings.
But this gamble would more than pay off, as the Frenchman would be the breakout star that Philadelphia needed, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, while shooting with 38 percent accuracy from beyond the arc. What isn't shown in the stats was Yabusele's coverage in the frontcourt, being used to play as a small-ball center at times when Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond were unavailable.
The stinging blow in his return with Philadelphia was that he was only signed to a one-year deal, meaning he is set to be one of the hottest names on the free agency market once the window opens on Monday night. While it'd be a dream for Yabusele to return, the Sixers aren't exactly blessed with the funds to do so, having to also mull over the retention of Quentin Grimes, who is looking for a contract that will pay $25 million a year, according to The Athletic's Tony Jones.
In the past few days, it's become apparent that the San Antonio Spurs are interested in the Frenchman, as they will look to pair him with his national side teammate, Victor Wembanyama. But according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer, the Milwaukee Bucks see themselves as suitors for Yabusele.
"Multiple well-placed observers are describing San Antonio as the foremost threat to sign Yabusele away from the 76ers... but word is Milwaukee is another team to watch here," Fischer writes.
This would make sense as the Bucks are set to lose their veteran center, Brook Lopez, who is expected to hit free agency after a seven-year stay in the Cream City, with the highlight of his tenure being the 2021 NBA Championship.
For now, the NBA world waits for the latest on Yabusele's future. With the free agency window set to open on Monday night, it's only a matter of time before potential updates emerge.
