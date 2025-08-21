NBA Analyst Raves About Sixers' Exciting Young Talent
When it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers' roster, most of the talk is deservedly centered around their trio of All-Stars. However, one of the few silver linings of last season was the roster is loaded with youth that should keep the team competitive for the foreseeable future.
In light of their laundry list of injuries, Nick Nurse had to rely on a handful of unexpected players in 2025. This yielded positive results, as they maximized their opportunity by showcasing their long-term value to the franchise.
Jared McCain was the first standout, emerging as an early favorite for Rookie of the Year before suffering a season-ending injury. Other notable standouts included center Adem Bona and undrafted free agent Justin Edwards.
Now with an abundance of experience under their belts, the Sixers' young prospects have been hard at work to carry their positive momentum into the 2026 campaign.
Ramona Shelburne praises the work ethic of the Sixers' young core
While appearing on NBA Today last week, insider Ramona Shelburne gave her thoughts on the Sixers as the offseason slowly comes to a close. She noted that a lot of the chatter around the team has been about the work the younger players are putting in and how it could potentially force the organization's hand in the near future.
"I'll say this. All the videos I see, all the word I get out of Philly is that Tyrese Maxey, and McCain, and the younger guys in VJ Edgecombe, they've all been in the gym all summer long," Shelburne said. "Embiid, Paul George miss a lot of time last year. That young group, they may not wait. They may not be able to wait."
Since recovering from the hand and finger injuries that cut his season short, Maxey has been working diligently to return to form. He's also taken a lot of players under his wing this offseason, notably bringing Edwards to Texas to train with him.
It goes without saying how important this invigorated young core is for the Sixers. As Shelburne mentioned, Embiid and Paul George are likely going to miss time over the course of the year. Armed with young talent eager to take the reins, they can help get the Sixers through the regular season without having to put a lot of mileage on their aging stars before the postseason.
