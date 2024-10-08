NBA Fans React to 76ers’ Dominant Win Over New Zealand Breakers
The sportsbooks didn’t give the New Zealand Breakers a shot ahead of Monday night’s preseason battle against the Philadelphia 76ers.
After four quarters of action, it was easy to see why.
Even without the presence of Joel Embiid and Paul George on the floor, the Sixers took care of business early. Rolling out a starting five of Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Caleb Martin, Kelly Oubre, and Andre Drummond, the Sixers dominated from the jump and never looked back.
Through the first quarter of action, the Breakers trailed 40-19. Sixers star Tyrese Maxey shot the lights out fresh off of his busy summer, which featured signing a brand new max extension.
The young guard checked in for the entire quarter, shooting 5-7 from the field and knocking down all but one of his threes. Maxey led the way with 15 points before checking out for the rest of the night.
Maxey’s Back Like He Never Left
Drew Hanlen: !!! [Tyrese Maxey]
@PresidentEmbiid: “First glimpse at Tyrese Maxey on the court, he looks so much bigger wtf he definitely put some muscle on this summer.”
@21for2: “I know we're playing an NBL team, but Tyrese Maxey looks really, really good.”
Drummond Rains Threes
Andre Drummond made it clear the Sixers brought him on board to grab rebounds. Nick Nurse made it clear that he believes the veteran big man is much more than that.
As a result, Drummond let some shots ring off on Monday night. While he’s not typically viewed as a stretch-five, Drummond’s three-pointer made plenty of noise on social media.
@Mrcrockpot: “Catch and shoot 3 from Andre Drummond in the corner? Live look at me putting together some Drummond + Embiid lineups”
@Drew_H_Stevens: “Without hesitation, Andre Drummond just knocked down a corner three with 11 seconds on the shot clock.”
The Sixers were able to have some fun with their preseason opener on Monday night as they won in style. While it was a short night for the team’s temporary starting five, the reserves came in and did an excellent job building on the lead and putting the game away.
Guerschon Yabusele finished with 15 points as the team’s backup center. The backup guard Reggie Jackson was active in his nine minutes of action, scoring 15 points.
The rookie Jared McCain shot the ball with confidence, and ended up scoring 15 points in his first NBA action since getting drafted back in June.
After a 139-84 win, the Sixers advanced to 1-0 in the preseason. They will return to the court on Friday for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
