NBA Fans Sound Off on Miami Heat Eliminating Sixers From Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially out of playoff contention.

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) controls the ball against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
When the middle of April hits, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to call it a season much earlier than expected. Following a loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, the Sixers have officially been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

For the first time since 2017, the Sixers aren’t going to participate in any postseason action.

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers had sky-high expectations. With major free agency moves in play, including the signing of the nine-time All-Star, Paul George. the Sixers were believed to be built to contend with teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks.

Instead, a Play-In-bound Miami team cut their season way short with a regular-season win. Although the Sixers have become used to the criticism throughout the year as they struggled, Saturday night’s loss led to plenty of NBA fans sounding off on Philly’s elimination.

@Boness305: Miami stay eliminating them

@ianmcclintock: So when will they stop “Trusting the Process”?

At the start of the season, the Sixers planned to take a different approach with Joel Embiid. Since the Sixers added George and invested a max deal in Tyrese Maxey, the team trusted the star duo to take care of business in the games Embiid had to miss as he managed the knee he received surgery on last year.

Not only did Embiid struggle to find consistency with his health, but so did George. Eventually, a finger injury took Maxey off the court for a long stretch as well. For the final month of the season, the Sixers shut down Embiid and George. Maxey is approaching a one-month absence as well.

@mdline: One of the most disappointing NBA seasons in a long time.

@DJNibby: Wait ! I thought PG was the missing piece to their “ trust the process” fiasco? 😂😂😂

@TxBallCoach40: They're just load managing the playoffs

The Sixers have Embiid, Maxey, and George under contract for next season and beyond. The team hopes that they can recover and be ready to bounce back next season, but history says Embiid and George have struggled with availability more often than not.

On the bright side, the Sixers expect Maxey to improve more over time after he became an All-Star last season. Plus, Jared McCain will return to action after a Rookie of the Year-caliber stretch before he got bit by the injury bug. If the Sixers secure their top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they could end up with another exciting young prospect heading into next season.

For now, it’s difficult for the Sixers not to be disappointed in the way the 2024-2025 campaign ultimately panned out.

Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

