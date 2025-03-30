NBA Fans Sound Off on Miami Heat Eliminating Sixers From Playoffs
When the middle of April hits, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to call it a season much earlier than expected. Following a loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, the Sixers have officially been eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
For the first time since 2017, the Sixers aren’t going to participate in any postseason action.
Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Sixers had sky-high expectations. With major free agency moves in play, including the signing of the nine-time All-Star, Paul George. the Sixers were believed to be built to contend with teams like the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks.
Instead, a Play-In-bound Miami team cut their season way short with a regular-season win. Although the Sixers have become used to the criticism throughout the year as they struggled, Saturday night’s loss led to plenty of NBA fans sounding off on Philly’s elimination.
@Boness305: Miami stay eliminating them
@ianmcclintock: So when will they stop “Trusting the Process”?
At the start of the season, the Sixers planned to take a different approach with Joel Embiid. Since the Sixers added George and invested a max deal in Tyrese Maxey, the team trusted the star duo to take care of business in the games Embiid had to miss as he managed the knee he received surgery on last year.
Not only did Embiid struggle to find consistency with his health, but so did George. Eventually, a finger injury took Maxey off the court for a long stretch as well. For the final month of the season, the Sixers shut down Embiid and George. Maxey is approaching a one-month absence as well.
@mdline: One of the most disappointing NBA seasons in a long time.
@DJNibby: Wait ! I thought PG was the missing piece to their “ trust the process” fiasco? 😂😂😂
@TxBallCoach40: They're just load managing the playoffs
The Sixers have Embiid, Maxey, and George under contract for next season and beyond. The team hopes that they can recover and be ready to bounce back next season, but history says Embiid and George have struggled with availability more often than not.
On the bright side, the Sixers expect Maxey to improve more over time after he became an All-Star last season. Plus, Jared McCain will return to action after a Rookie of the Year-caliber stretch before he got bit by the injury bug. If the Sixers secure their top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they could end up with another exciting young prospect heading into next season.
For now, it’s difficult for the Sixers not to be disappointed in the way the 2024-2025 campaign ultimately panned out.