NBA Fans Sound Off on Quentin Grimes' Contract Rumors
Quentin Grimes is looking for his biggest payday as an NBA player this offseason. The Philadelphia 76ers veteran was recently extended a qualifying offer, officially marking him as a restricted free agent this summer. Grimes is a top priority for the Sixers—but he remains a target for rival teams.
Grimes won’t be signing any discounts. After a standout season with the Dallas Mavericks and the Sixers, the young veteran will have a strong enough market to drive the price up to ideal levels. A recent report suggests that Grimes is certainly aiming high early on, leaving NBA fans to question whether the Sixers should sign Grimes back or not.
The Latest on Grimes’ Desired Contract
“The Sixers have been in contact with Grimes and his camp, although the price may end up being steep,” The Athletic’s Tony Jones wrote late last week.
“Grimes, 25, is looking for a contract that averages $25 million per season, league sources tell The Athletic. He has emerged as a dynamic scoring guard, and he gives the Sixers a mix of the ability to shoot from the perimeter and get to the basket and put pressure on the rim off the dribble.”
NBA Fans React
via @Oldcrow07: He’d have to go find that $25 million on the market because I think 20 million is probably extremely fair if not also an overpay based on his career as of now.
@BolWrld: 25m a year for half a good season who do these players think they are
@_therealdeal_: $25M/yr is typical role player money these days. Cam Thomas is asking for similar money so this isn’t crazy
@Harris MooreMM: 25 mill for balling out half a season? Bro chill wit that
Grimes has been in the NBA long enough to give the Sixers and other interested teams a good idea of who he is currently and who he could still become.
In 2021, Grimes started his career with the New York Knicks. He played in 46 games during his rookie season, averaging six points while shooting 38 percent from three.
Year two with the Knicks was his best in the orange and blue. Grimes produced 11 points per game while shooting 39 percent from deep During his third season, Grimes fell out of favor in New York. He went from averaging 29 minutes per game, to seeing the court for 20 minutes on average. Eventually, the Knicks traded Grimes away to the Detroit Pistons.
After a six-game run in Detroit, Grimes was moved to the Dallas Mavericks last summer. Prior to making his way to Philly, Grimes appeared in 47 games for the Mavs. He produced 10 points per game while shooting 40 percent from three on 4.3 attempts per game.
The Sixers stint was by far the best of his career.
@alexwinters88: to be fair he deserves it
@TatumCeltics: If Julius Randle can get 40 a year, shoot for the stars, anything’s possible champ
@knifetalkmavs: This is why I agreed on the Mavs trading Grimes but disagreed on the return. Retaining him was never a viable option under the new CBA but getting a pick back for him was.
Grimes played in 28 games for the Sixers in 2024-2025. In his first three games, Grimes came off the bench for 95 minutes. He produced 12 points per game and shot 28 percent from three.
Once the Sixers started losing more players to the injury report, Grimes’ role changed in a big way. The veteran forward became a full-time starter for his final 25 games of the season. Seeing the court for 34 minutes on a nightly basis, Grimes posted averages of 23 points, five rebounds, and five assists. He knocked down 47 percent of his shots from the field and 38 percent of his threes.
On one hand, Grimes was putting up All-Star numbers. The potential for him to reach those heights is clearly there. On the other hand, it’s clear Grimes benefited from clear absences, barely sharing the court with high-usage players such as Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.
Since the Sixers went 4-21 during their stretch that included a heavy dose of Grimes, it’s apparent his numbers won’t single-handedly propel Philly to consistent victories. That’s fine, but the Sixers might have a hard time going that high for the fourth guy on the offensive pecking order.
