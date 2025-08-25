NBA Future Timeline Revealed by Sixers Veteran
Back with the Philadelphia 76ers for another run, the 36-year-old Eric Gordon doesn’t seem to be treating his 2025-2026 NBA season like its his final rodeo.
Recently, Gordon was asked about his legacy. The veteran shooting guard is aiming for longevity.
“What’s my legacy? I’ve had a long career—played longer than I ever thought. Just to see how far I could play. I would love to play 20 years in the NBA. So that would be, as of right now, my goal,” Gordon told Básquet Plus.
This season, Gordon will be playing in his 18th year. It will mark the second season of Gordon’s Sixers stint.
Last summer, Gordon was added to the Sixers on a two-year deal. The second season was a player option. He was expected to play an important role off the bench, helping with the team’s three-point shooting within the second unit.
At the start of the year, Gordon struggled with his shot. He was also under similar circumstances as most of the team’s rotational pieces, dealing with injuries throughout the year. While Gordon eventually started to find his stride with the Sixers, his season would be cut short.
In February, Gordon opted to undergo surgery on his wrist. The recovery time was three months, which put an end to the veteran’s first season with the 76ers.
Gordon wrapped up the year with just 39 appearances on the Sixers. He averaged a little under 20 minutes on the court per game. The veteran produced seven points per game while shooting 41 percent from three.
At the end of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Gordon seemed sure he wasn’t going to call it a career. As for returning to the 76ers for a second season, that was an idea that he left up in the air.
Ultimately, Gordon declined his player option with the Sixers ahead of free agency. The salary was set at $3.4 million. He became an unrestricted free agent, but there wasn’t much traction anywhere else. On the first day of free agency, the Sixers agreed to bring back Gordon on a slightly more expensive deal.
Gordon signed with the Sixers for a reported $3.6 million. This time around, he’s on a one-year deal.
While the decision to bring back Gordon was met with criticism from outsiders, it’s understood that Gordon has been viewed as a well-respected veteran within Philadelphia’s locker room. He’s also close with the team’s top rookie, VJ Edgecombe. Gordon could be an important mentor for the third-overall pick as he navigates through his first NBA season.
Gordon wants two more years in the NBA beyond this season. Depending on how the upcoming season plays out, we’ll see if the former Sixth Man of the Year gets to close out his career in the City of Brotherly Love.
