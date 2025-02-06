NBA Insider: 76ers Big Man a 'Name to Consider' for Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers struck the biggest trade of the season by acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. Once they got the star acquisition to pair along with LeBron James, the team went on the hunt for a veteran big man to help for their championship push.
NBA Insider Jake Fischer recently mentioned Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond as a possible target for the Lakers and potentially others as the deadline quickly approaches.
At this point, it’s clear the Lakers took their attention elsewhere.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Lakers are set to bring in Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and draft compensation.
While the Williams acquisition likely takes the Lakers out of the Drummond market, Fischer suggested there could be other unnamed suitors in play.
“Andre Drummond is still a name to consider for the Lakers—and across the board—around the league as a low-cost veteran big man to be added,” Fischer said via Bleacher Report.
After spending the first half of his career as a focal point of the Detroit Pistons, Drummond parted ways with his first franchise via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a buyout, Drummond joined the Lakers for the rest of the 2020-2021 NBA season.
Drummond appeared in 21 games, starting in each matchup and averaging 25 minutes of playing time. He posted averages of 12 points and 10 rebounds, making 53 percent of his field goals.
In the playoffs, Drummond produced nine points and 11 rebounds per game across five matchups. He hit the free agency market the following summer and teamed up with Joel Embiid on the Sixers for his first stint in Philadelphia.
After his 49 games with the Sixers, Drummond was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets at the 2022 trade deadline. That was the last time Drummond was traded.
Over the previous two seasons, Drummond took on a role as a backup on the Chicago Bulls. He hit the free agency market this past summer to reunite with the 76ers.
The return of Drummond has included 28 appearances, with the big man posting averages of seven points and eight rebounds. While Drummond was expected to be the primary backup to Joel Embiid, the seven-time All-Star’s inability to stay healthy throughout the year has given Drummond a chance to start in 16 games.
Unfortunately for Drummond, he’s been bitten by the 76ers’ injury bug recently.
During the Sixers’ December 23 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, Drummond went down with a toe injury. He hasn’t appeared in consecutive matchups since and has made just four appearances on the court in the new year.
An absence on Wednesday marked the eighth in a row for Drummond. It’s unclear how much recovery time Drummond needs, but the injury doesn’t seem to be affecting interest at the moment.
The deadline goes into effect at 3 PM ET on Thursday.
