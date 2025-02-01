All 76ers

NBA News: 2 Former 76ers Included in Clippers-Jazz Trade

Former Philadelphia 76ers were moved in an NBA trade on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) argues a call with referee Josh Tiven in the first half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 9, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (17) argues a call with referee Josh Tiven in the first half during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
At last, former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker got his wish. The veteran was dealt away by the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade with the Utah Jazz.

Tucker was moved alongside former Sixers center Mo Bamba.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the two veterans were sent to Utah along with a future second-round pick and cash in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills.

Last season, the Sixers traded Tucker away to the Clippers in the deal that moved them off of James Harden, who was holding out.

At first, Tucker seemed to have a limited role coming off the bench for the Clippers, but his minutes quickly faded. Despite being with the team since November 2023, Tucker appeared in just 28 games throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season.

The veteran averaged 15 minutes of playing time and started just seven games after starting all 75 games he played with the Sixers one season prior.

Heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Clippers announced that Tucker would be away from the team. It was evident he was not going to play in LA again, and it would take a trade or a buyout to make it happen. The Clippers didn’t seem interested in a buyout.

Fortunately for LA’s front office, they found a suitor to take on the contract that Tucker signed in Philadelphia ahead of the 2022-2023 NBA season.

It’s unclear what’s next for Tucker. During his last full season with the Sixers, he averaged just four points and four rebounds, shooting 42 percent from three.

In the playoffs, Tucker produced five points and five rebounds per game in 11 outings.

As for the veteran center Mo Bamba, he lands on his fouth team since 2023. After spending his three full seasons with the Orlando Magic, Bamba was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers midway through his fourth season.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, Bamba signed with the Sixers. He appeared in 57 games, averaging four points and four rebounds.

Over the summer, Bamba signed a one-year deal with the Clippers. Now, he’s set to join the Jazz for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season, barring any unexpected changes.

