NBA News: Miami Heat Announce Suspension for Former 76ers Star
The Jimmy Butler saga has taken an interesting turn down South Beach on Friday night. The former Philadelphia 76ers star has been suspended by the Miami Heat, the team announced publicly.
“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks,” a Heat official wrote.
“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team. Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
The press release came less than 24 hours after Butler made it clear that he doesn’t believe he can look past his current issues with the Heat after the team fell short against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.
“I want to see me get my joy back from playing basketball,” Butler told reporters. “Wherever that may be, we’ll find out here pretty soon, but I want to get my joy back. I’m happy here off the court, but I want to be back to someone dominant, I want to hoop, and I want to help this team win. Right now, I’m not doing that.”
He mentioned that he “probably” could not get his joy back playing for the Heat again.
A follow-up report from ESPN suggested that Butler is open to playing for any other team in the NBA. However, teams are aware that a trade for Butler doesn’t guarantee he’ll stick around long-term. With a player option for the 2025-2026 season on his current deal, Butler is expected to decline it and test his market in free agency.
The Sixers know this situation with Butler well. Back in 2018, Butler was openly looking for a change of scenery when he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves. After forcing his way out, he ended up on the 76ers for a 55-game run in 2018-2019.
At the time, Butler was in a contract year. Although he kicked around the idea of returning to the Sixers, it didn’t work out that way. Instead, Butler agreed to a sign-and-trade, landing with the Heat. In the midst of his sixth season with the Heat, Butler is ready for a change.
The Sixers reportedly considered a second trade for Butler during the 2024 offseason, but Miami wasn’t open to helping one of its playoff contenders reunite its top star with the former MVP Joel Embiid. At this point, the Sixers spent big on re-signing Tyrese Maxey and bringing in Paul George.
It will only be a matter of time before Butler gets moved. In the meantime, the star forward is on the path to being away from the game for a bit as the Heat are getting a headstart on life without the six-time All-Star.