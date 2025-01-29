NBA News: Miami Heat Make Major Announcement on Ex-76ers Star
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat, have reached a point of no return with Jimmy Butler.
Once again, the former Sixers star has been suspended.
Earlier this week, the Heat released an official statement regarding Butler shortly after it was reported that Butler would be suspended for the third time this season.
@MiamiHEAT: “The Miami HEAT are suspending Jimmy Butler without pay effective immediately for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games. The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today.”
When Butler was first suspended by the Heat, questionable comments and effort on the court were deemed unacceptable by the team.
After playing in 26 minutes against the Indiana Pacers for his 22nd matchup of the season, Butler was placed on a seven-game suspension.
The Heat welcomed him back for three games. In his first set of action, Butler produced 18 points in 33 minutes in a 20-point loss against the Denver Nuggets. By game two, Butler put up eight points in 27 minutes.
At this point, Butler’s latest showing for the Heat came against the Portland Trail Blazers. In 26 minutes, Butler produced 13 points, eight assists, and four rebounds. After missing a team flight, Butler was hit with another two-game suspension.
Before he could return from his second suspension, Butler has been punished again. While there isn’t a specific return date in place, he was told he would miss at least five more games.
Butler is no stranger to conflict, especially when he wants out of a situation. Dating back to 2018, Butler’s breakup with the Minnesota Timberwolves was the talk of the NBA as the issues unraveled.
That year, Butler played in just 10 games with the Timberwolves. Eventually, the Sixers swooped in and traded for him. On a contract year, Butler was set to potentially be a one-year rental for the Sixers. Sure enough, that was the case.
After spending 55 games with the Sixers, Butler landed in Miami after signing with the Sixers and getting traded right after. Butler left on neutral terms with the Sixers, for the most part. It was clear he wasn’t fond of former Sixers head coach Brett Brown and questioned others above the coaching staff and the roster.
The Miami Heat became the latest organization to deal with a Butler saga as the six-time NBA All-Star wants a trade as soon as possible.
With Butler gaining another suspension, the Heat are reportedly changing their expectations in the market, looking to get something done sooner.
