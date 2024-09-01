NBA Veteran Follows Kevin Durant’s Footsteps With Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets No. 7 hasn’t been touched since he parted ways with the organization via trade. Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton is following his footsteps, ready to break the trend.
For the first time since the second half of the 2022-2023 NBA season, Milton will wear No. 7 in Brooklyn, according to Etienne Catalan.
Being a high-profile star, Durant was viewed as a cornerstone player for the Nets as they looked to build a championship contender in the Eastern Conference in 2019. Unfortunately for the Sixers' rivals, Durant’s three-season run in Brooklyn failed to generate anything more than a second-round appearance.
In 2023, Durant was included in a blockbuster trade at the deadline that year. The All-Star forward was dealt to the Phoenix Suns. Durant played 83 games in Phoenix over the last two seasons.
Now, Milton looks to rock the No. 7 as he gains a fresh start in the NBA. After leaving the Sixers, Milton ended up bouncing around to several organizations.
Last summer, Milton signed on with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The veteran guard inked a two-year deal. After appearing in 38 games off the bench for the Wolves, Milton was dealt to the Detroit Pistons. The fresh start in Detroit didn’t go as expected.
Milton appeared in just four games for the Pistons. After averaging seven points and five rebounds, Milton and the Pistons agreed to a buyout. Once the veteran hit the free agency market again, he signed on with the New York Knicks.
Down the stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Milton appeared in six games for the Knicks. He averaged fewer than five minutes on the court. As a result, the guard didn’t have the opportunity to make a notable impact.
A fresh start with the Nets could be just what Milton needs. After hitting the free agency market again this summer, Milton agreed to a sign-and-trade with the Knicks. He ended up becoming a late addition to the Mikal Bridges blockbuster deal between the Knicks and the Nets.
Last year didn’t go as planned for Milton, but his five-season run with the Sixers proved he could bring valuable minutes to a rebuilding team such as Brooklyn. On the Sixers, Milton had over 250 appearances and nearly 50 starts. He averaged nine points and three rebounds while shooting 37 percent from three,
The Nets will utilize the veteran guard for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
