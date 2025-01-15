New York Knicks All-Star on Injury Report vs Philadelphia 76ers
Lately, the New York Knicks have kept a close eye on the health of their All-Star guard, Jalen Brunson.
When the Knicks started up their week with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Brunson was on the injury report due to shoulder soreness. He was coming off of a dominant matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at the start of a back-to-back set.
Brunson ended up getting cleared to play against the Pistons. He logged over 60 minutes between the two games of the set. Against the Bucks, Brunson produced 44 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
When the Knicks and the Pistons met, Brunson put up 31 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds. The Knicks went 1-1 during that stretch.
New York is looking to bounce back against the Sixers on Wednesday night in South Philly.
The Knicks don’t seem too worried about Brunson’s battle with shoulder soreness. Although he’s on the injury report, Brunson was probable to play. The Sixers proved on Tuesday with Paul George that probable doesn’t mean guaranteed, but players typically don’t miss action in that case.
The Knicks star won't miss Wednesday's action, as he's been listed as available officially.
For Brunson, nights off are rare. In 41 games, the veteran guard has just one absence. He missed the Knicks’ New Year’s Day matchup at home against the Utah Jazz. In Brunson’s absence, the Knicks still managed to collect the win.
Throughout his 40 games this year, Brunson has posted averages of 26 points, eight assists, and three rebounds. He is shooting 48 percent from the field and knocking down 39 percent of his threes.
The Knicks are 26-15 going into South Philly. They’ve found the same success on the road as they do at home, winning 13 games away from Madison Square Garden. One of those victories came against the Sixers earlier in the year.
The 76ers and the Knicks are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.
