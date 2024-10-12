Nick Nurse Reveals Possible Resting Plans for 76ers-Celtics
Between Friday and Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t getting too much time off.
On Friday, the team went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Timberwolves in Iowa for their second matchup of the preseason. On Saturday night, they’ll pay a visit to the Boston Celtics less than 24 hours after tipping off against the Timberwolves.
Considering it’s the preseason, a lack of veterans in Saturday’s game should be expected.
As 76ers head coach Nick Nurse addresses the media pregame on Friday night, the head coach revealed a possible resting plan for select unnamed players.
According to Wolves Radio’s Alan Horton, Nurse suggested “most of the vets” that play in Philly’s Friday night game would rest on Saturday.
It’s easy to assume that players like Paul George and Tyrese Maxey will get a night off. Since the preseason started, George has been on a resting plan, which included him missing out on the team’s preseason opener against the New Zealand Breakers.
While Maxey has played in both matchups so far, the young veteran could use a night off as he’s in for a long season with frequent nights of heavy minutes.
Joel Embiid has yet to make his preseason debut for the Sixers. Following an injury-filled 2023-2024 and a summer Olympic run, the Sixers are easing their star big man back into the mix. On Friday, he wasn’t with the team in Iowa. While Nurse wouldn’t confirm or deny whether Embiid would join the road trip or not, it seems the star big man is unlikely to play in Boston on Saturday.
A few other candidates include Kelly Oubre, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, Kyle Lowry, and Eric Gordon.
The Sixers haven’t revealed their inactive just yet, but Saturday’s game in Boston could serve as a good opportunity for the younger reserves to collect plenty of playing time while the roster hopefuls get a chance to showcase themselves as they fight for a spot.
