Sixers Veteran Gushes Over Rookie Guard VJ Edgecombe
Dating back to the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers have been adamant about adding more dynamic young talent to the roster. They did so in a big way this summer, as their newest prospect seems to be making a strong first impression.
Following a season full of bad luck when it came to injuries, karma finally swung back in the Sixers' favor during the draft lottery. Sitting with the fifth-best odds, they were in jeopardy of potentially having to convey their pick to the OKC Thunder as part of a prior trade.
Not only did the Sixers get to keep their selection, but they climbed up to No. 3. This left them with an array of candidates to choose from, but Daryl Morey and company ended up settling on guard VJ Edgecombe.
Upon arriving in Philadelphia, the hype-athletic guard will now attempt to provide a boost for a title-ready team while adjusting to life in the NBA.
Seeing that the team just spent a top-three pick on him three months ago, Edgecombe was a common topic brought up throughout the Sixers' media day Friday. As someone who prides himself on being a veteran mentor, Andre Drummond was asked his thoughts on the roster's new influx of young talent.
Drummond raved about Edgecombe, citing how impressed he's been with the way he's approached things since joining the team.
"The first day I saw VJ, I was instantly impressed," Drummond said. "Because the first thing he did, he just asked me a bunch of questions. He didn't even ask me how my day was. He's like what do you think about this big bro? How do you feel about this? He's a kid that wants to soak up knowledge and he's a gifted, gifted athlete. He is very, very good. I think he's gonna be very good for us. I'm excited for what's to come."
Based on remarks like this, Edgecombe appears to be taking full advantage of the abundance of veterans around him. Having countless mentors in-house to rely on should greatly benefit him as he goes through the growing pains of entering the pros.
Looking ahead to his first training camp, Edgecombe has a chance to carve out a decent role for himself in Nick Nurse's rotation. In light of Jared McCain's thumb injury, playing time in the backcourt will be up for grabs.
