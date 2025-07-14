All 76ers

Pair of Ex-Sixers Land On Free Agency

Two former Sixers have found themselves on the free agency market.

Jan 24, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) brings the ball up court against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Now that the NBA Offseason is in full swing, front offices from around the league will take stock of their rosters and do what they have to do in order to better their chances at landing a spot in the playoffs next season.

While there is something to be said about the influx of additions being made, the same could be said about those losing their spots on various teams around the league, which applies to two former Philadelphia 76ers players.

The first player to hit free agency would be Vasilije Micic, who had his contract with the Milwaukee Bucks bought out, as reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Micic landed with the Bucks as a part of a trade with the Charlotte Hornets that sent Pat Connaughton in the other direction.

The Serbian spent last season as a part of the Phoenix Suns and the Hornets, with the latter team being with whom he spent more time as a part of, as he appeared in 36 games in which he averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 assists.

But Micic wasn't the only former Sixer to find himself on the free agency market as David Roddy was waived by the Atlanta Hawks, according to Scotto. The 24-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he split time among three teams, the Hawks, Sixers, and Houston Rockets. Throughout his three stays last season, he saw the most game time with the Hawks, with whom he played 27 games, in which he averaged 4.5 points per game.

