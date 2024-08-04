Paul George Brings Sixers Legend on His Podcast
Newly-signed Philadelphia 76ers wing Paul George is bringing a team legend to the next episode of his show, ‘Podcast P.’
According to the podcast’s official X account, Charles Barkley is next in line for an appearance.
“Paul George, Philadelphia 76er! Damn!,” Barkley said in the teaser video.
With George becoming one of the Sixers’ latest additions, he’s been bringing on guests with a connection to the team.
Last week, George welcomed the team’s first-time All-Star Tyrese Maxey to the show. The young guard’s appearance came just days after the team officially welcomed him back on a brand new max extension.
As expected, George and Maxey touched on the big payday and also discussed the upcoming season and what it’s like to play alongside the seven-time All-Star, Joel Embiid.
This week’s Sixers-themed episode with Barkley should surely be entertaining as Barkley’s been around the game for decades.
In 1984, he was drafted fifth-overall to the Sixers. Barkley starred for the 76ers for eight seasons.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
Ahead of the 1992-1993 season, Barkley was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He maintained his star status in the league out West with many successful seasons. After a four-year run in Phoenix, Barkley was traded for the second time in his career to the Houston Rockets.
He would finish out his career by playing the final four seasons in Houston.
Barkley wrapped up his career with over 1,000 games played. He averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds, making 54 percent of his shots from the field. Through 16 seasons, he made 11 All-Star teams. Seven of those nods came as a starter for the big game. He also earned All-NBA First Team five times and All-NBA Second Team five times. In 1993, Barkley was an MVP recipient.
On Monday, he’ll share stories with the nine-time All-Star, who just joined the 76ers after a stint with the Los Angeles Clippers.
