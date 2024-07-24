Paul George Embraces Pressure of Playing for Sixers
Playing in Philadelphia isn’t for everybody.
Will Paul George be able to manage the pressure of joining the Philadelphia 76ers with sky-high expectations of helping deliver a championship?
The nine-time All-Star is hopeful and embracing everything that comes his way after signing a long-term contract with the 76ers in free agency.
“I’m looking forward to it… I’m looking forward to it, honestly,” George said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Like many big signings before him, George was greeted with praise from the Philly fan base. But not everybody leaves with the same support.
Based on what he knows about playing for a fan base that expects positive results and surely lets you hear it if goals are not met, George is up for the challenge.
“I think pressure is good,” the star admitted. “I think pressure is good. I think intensity is good, and that’s what you get up for. You want the fans to be fired up. You want them to put that pressure on you to go out, perform, and win games. That’s our job, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Without George, the Sixers have become regulars in the postseason with seven straight playoff appearances. So far, they haven’t been able to bring the trophy back to Philadelphia since the start of the Joel Embiid era.
Being in the NBA since 2010, George has plenty of postseason battles under his belt, but he remains in the same boat as the Sixers’ current stars. He hasn’t escaped the pressure or the criticism anywhere else, and expects his next stop to be similar.
“Be as critical and as hard as you can,” George finished. “I think it’s gonna work out for myself and for the team. So I’m looking forward to that. I’m not scared or shying away from that at any point. At any stage. That’s what you look forward to.”
Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI
KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal
Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move