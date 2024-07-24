All 76ers

Paul George Embraces Pressure of Playing for Sixers

The pressure is on for Paul George to help deliver big results to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Playing in Philadelphia isn’t for everybody.

Will Paul George be able to manage the pressure of joining the Philadelphia 76ers with sky-high expectations of helping deliver a championship?

The nine-time All-Star is hopeful and embracing everything that comes his way after signing a long-term contract with the 76ers in free agency.

“I’m looking forward to it… I’m looking forward to it, honestly,” George said during his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Like many big signings before him, George was greeted with praise from the Philly fan base. But not everybody leaves with the same support.

Based on what he knows about playing for a fan base that expects positive results and surely lets you hear it if goals are not met, George is up for the challenge.

“I think pressure is good,” the star admitted. “I think pressure is good. I think intensity is good, and that’s what you get up for. You want the fans to be fired up. You want them to put that pressure on you to go out, perform, and win games. That’s our job, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Without George, the Sixers have become regulars in the postseason with seven straight playoff appearances. So far, they haven’t been able to bring the trophy back to Philadelphia since the start of the Joel Embiid era.

Being in the NBA since 2010, George has plenty of postseason battles under his belt, but he remains in the same boat as the Sixers’ current stars. He hasn’t escaped the pressure or the criticism anywhere else, and expects his next stop to be similar.

“Be as critical and as hard as you can,” George finished. “I think it’s gonna work out for myself and for the team. So I’m looking forward to that. I’m not scared or shying away from that at any point. At any stage. That’s what you look forward to.”

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

KJ Martin Returns to Sixers on New Deal

Kyle Lowry Announces Next Move

Paul Reed’s Final Message After Sixers Departure

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News