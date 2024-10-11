All 76ers

Paul George Makes First Preseason Basket With Sixers vs. Timberwolves

Paul George logged his first minutes as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

It didn’t take too long for Paul George to get on the board in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday night preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As the star wing was cleared for action for the first time as a member of the Sixers, George checked in for nearly the entire first quarter.

A few minutes in, he contributed his first basket as a member of the team.

The Sixers trotted George out for 11 minutes in the first quarter. He put up six shots from the field, with three coming from beyond the arc.

The nine-time All-Star hit on one of his threes, which was his second basket.

After heading to the bench, George had five points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal for the Sixers.

Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up the 2024 preseason run without the star duo of Paul George and Joel Embiid on the court. Although George was healthy and a full participant at training camp last week, he was ruled out on Monday due to rest.

Embiid was in the same boat, as he was coming off of a busy summer.

When the Sixers traveled to Iowa for their matchup against the Timberwolves, Embiid didn’t make the trip. The big man was ruled out for the second straight game. The first look at the George-Embiid-Maxey duo will get pushed to another night.

More 76ers on SI

76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions

Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut

Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game

Joel Embiid Sits for 76ers vs. Breakers

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News