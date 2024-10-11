Paul George Makes First Preseason Basket With Sixers vs. Timberwolves
It didn’t take too long for Paul George to get on the board in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Friday night preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
As the star wing was cleared for action for the first time as a member of the Sixers, George checked in for nearly the entire first quarter.
A few minutes in, he contributed his first basket as a member of the team.
The Sixers trotted George out for 11 minutes in the first quarter. He put up six shots from the field, with three coming from beyond the arc.
The nine-time All-Star hit on one of his threes, which was his second basket.
After heading to the bench, George had five points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal for the Sixers.
Earlier this week, the Sixers fired up the 2024 preseason run without the star duo of Paul George and Joel Embiid on the court. Although George was healthy and a full participant at training camp last week, he was ruled out on Monday due to rest.
Embiid was in the same boat, as he was coming off of a busy summer.
When the Sixers traveled to Iowa for their matchup against the Timberwolves, Embiid didn’t make the trip. The big man was ruled out for the second straight game. The first look at the George-Embiid-Maxey duo will get pushed to another night.
