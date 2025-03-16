Paul Reed Makes Statement on Struggling Sixers
Following a matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder, former Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed took to social media to send a message to his former organization.
“They thought I was the problem,” Reed wrote on X.
The post was in response to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer pointing out the Sixers’ placement in “NBA reverse standings.”
via @PompeyOnSixers: Daily Glimpse at NBA reverse standings. The 76ers move into a fifth-place tie with the Brooklyn Nets after Friday’s much-needed loss to the Indiana Pacers at the Wells Fargo Center.
Reed wrapped up a four-year run with the Sixers after the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Coming out of DePaul in 2020, Reed was selected 58th overall by the 76ers and started his pro career on a two-way deal.
The Sixers utilized Reed in the NBA G League early on. The young center thrived, earning All-NBA G League First Team honors, NBA G League Rookie of the Year, and NBA G League MVP. It didn’t take long before the Sixers promoted him with a standard NBA contract.
Reed spent plenty of time backing up Joel Embiid throughout his career. In total, he appeared in 215 games, playing all 82 matchups during his fourth and final year with the Sixers. Before parting ways with the organization, Reed picked up 32 games of playoff experience.
Although the Sixers matched a three-year, $23 million offer from the Utah Jazz during Reed’s first free agency, he only stuck around for one year on his deal. After the 2024 playoffs, the Sixers waived Reed. He was eventually claimed by the Pistons, where he remains on a one-year deal after getting waived and re-signed on a revised contract.
It’s not exactly clear what motivated the Sixers to move on from Reed. Over the 2024 offseason, the Sixers reunited with Andre Drummond and drafted Adem Bona in the second round. The veteran center seems to be under the belief the Sixers thought he was a root of their struggles in the past.
At this point in the year, the Sixers are 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-44 record. They’ve certainly come up way short of expectations, but their concerns go way deeper than the backup center position.
