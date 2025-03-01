Philadelphia 76ers Announce Roster Move Before Warriors Matchup
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for their Saturday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors, the team made a roster move.
Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced that the Sixers officially agreed to a deal with former Los Angeles Lakers draft pick Jalen Hood-Schifino. As expected, the Sixers have signed Hood-Schifino to a two-way contract.
In order to make room for Schifino, the Sixers parted ways with the recent addition David Roddy. Hood-Schifino fills the third two-way slot, joining Jeff Dowtin and the recently signed Alex Reese.
Roddy leaves the organization after appearing in just three games. Across those matchups, Roddy averaged six points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of action.
The young veteran is now on the hunt for his fifth team after spending time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, and Atlanta Hawks since entering the NBA as a first-round pick in 2022.
As for Hood-Schifino, he entered the NBA in 2023. Coming out of Indiana, the freshman standout was called on to become the 17th overall pick to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being a first-rounder, Hood-Schifino struggled to garner a consistent role.
In 2023-2024, Hood-Schifino appeared in 21 games. He averages two points per game on 22 percent shooting. During his sophomore year this season, Hood-Schifino appeared in just two games. He was included in a three-team trade ahead of the NBA’s deadline. Although he was sent to the Utah Jazz, Hood-Schifino was waived shortly after.
The young veteran will now don No. 17 for the Sixers.
