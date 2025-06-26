All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Announce VJ Edgecombe's Selection

The Philadelphia 76ers made their selection of VJ Edgecombe official.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; VJ Edgecombe stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the NBA held their annual draft which sees the future faces of the league start the next chapter of their basketball journeys. While the first two picks in the draft had been cemented for the better part of the lead into Wednesday night, the third pick which belongs to the Philadelphia 76ers, was subject to extreme speculation.

The Sixers were tied to several different prospects, including Ace Bailey, Kon Knuppeul, and Dylan Harper, as well as potentially trading down to gain further assets. However, Philadelphia's front office ended up keeping their third pick, as they would go on to select VJ Edgecombe from Baylor University.

The Bahamian wing had an impressive freshman season in Waco, averaging 15 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. This wouldn't be what Edgecombe would become known for during his time with the Bears, as he became somewhat of a defensive specialist, averaging 2.1 steals per game.

In the moments following the selection, the Sixers posted an announcement to social media regarding their pick, reading, "GOT OUR GUY," making it seem like their plan going into Wednesday night was a success.

Edgecombe will join a Sixers' squad full of talent in the back court, joining the cast of Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Jared McCain, Kelly Oubre Jr, and potentially Quentin Grimes, depending on how his free agency goes.

The Philadelphia faithful will have to wait until the NBA Summer League, which is set to take place in early July to see what's next for their most recent addition.

