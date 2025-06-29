All 76ers

Ex-76ers Center Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan in Dunk Debate

If both players were still in their prime, who would win in a dunk contest?

Eric Jay Santos

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) dunks the ball in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (39) dunks the ball in the second half of the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dwight Howard is known as one of the most explosive dunkers in NBA history. The former Philadelphia 76ers center won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2008. At 6-foot-11, he is the tallest winner in the contest’s history. 

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is also renowned for being a top dunker. In addition to being a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, Jordan’s Jumpman silhouette is one of the most popular logos in the world. 

In an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Howard was asked if he or Jordan would win a dunk contest. Howard chose himself, and he said that Scottie Pippen had a better free-throw line dunk than Chicago Bulls teammate Jordan. 

“Me. I gotta go with myself. Scottie Pippen did a better free-throw line dunk than Michael Jordan. Look it up. Watch Scottie Pippen’s. I bet his jump is further back and fully extended… He didn’t have Nike behind him like Jordan did.” 

Michael Jordan
Unknown Date; Richfield, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan talks to forward (33) Scottie Pippen against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Richfield Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Pippen made an appearance in the Slam Dunk Contest in 1990. He finished fifth overall, behind Shawn Kemp, Kenny Walker, Kenny Smith, and winner Dominique Wilkins. 

Howard later explained that he picked himself over Jordan because of his amount of premier dunks in comparison to the six-time NBA champion.

“My prime dunks. I had more dunks than Michael for the dunk contest.” 

Howard’s Superman dunk is considered one of the most memorable performances from his four appearances. The big man donned a Superman cape and leaped from just inside the free-throw line. 

While fans will never get to see a dunk contest between prime versions of Howard and Jordan, both players were impactful contributors to the All-Star Weekend event.

Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft

Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe

Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome

Philadelphia 76ers Adding Wake Forest Star

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Home/News