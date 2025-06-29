Ex-76ers Center Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan in Dunk Debate
Dwight Howard is known as one of the most explosive dunkers in NBA history. The former Philadelphia 76ers center won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2008. At 6-foot-11, he is the tallest winner in the contest’s history.
Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is also renowned for being a top dunker. In addition to being a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion, Jordan’s Jumpman silhouette is one of the most popular logos in the world.
In an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Howard was asked if he or Jordan would win a dunk contest. Howard chose himself, and he said that Scottie Pippen had a better free-throw line dunk than Chicago Bulls teammate Jordan.
“Me. I gotta go with myself. Scottie Pippen did a better free-throw line dunk than Michael Jordan. Look it up. Watch Scottie Pippen’s. I bet his jump is further back and fully extended… He didn’t have Nike behind him like Jordan did.”
Pippen made an appearance in the Slam Dunk Contest in 1990. He finished fifth overall, behind Shawn Kemp, Kenny Walker, Kenny Smith, and winner Dominique Wilkins.
Howard later explained that he picked himself over Jordan because of his amount of premier dunks in comparison to the six-time NBA champion.
“My prime dunks. I had more dunks than Michael for the dunk contest.”
Howard’s Superman dunk is considered one of the most memorable performances from his four appearances. The big man donned a Superman cape and leaped from just inside the free-throw line.
While fans will never get to see a dunk contest between prime versions of Howard and Jordan, both players were impactful contributors to the All-Star Weekend event.
