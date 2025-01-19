All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Coach Speaks on Latest Joel Embiid Injury Update

Joel Embiid is out for an extended period.

Justin Grasso

Dec 30, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images
All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with injury hits surrounding their star big man, Joel Embiid.

Leading up to the road trip, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse continued to label Embiid as day-to-day as he recovered from a re-aggravated foot sprain.

Embiid missed six games since his last outing on January 4 against the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers were hopeful Embiid could be back on the floor for the matchup against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Unfortunately, he was ruled out once again.

Nurse left the door open for a potential return on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. The star big man participated in a private workout during the Sixers’ off day on Thursday. While the medical staff cleared Embiid from a foot sprain—more swelling in the knee occurred.

According to an official medical update from the 76ers, Embiid will be re-evaluated in seven to ten days. After the Sixers’ Friday morning practice, Nick Nurse spoke on the situation.

“I think we’re all disappointed a little bit,” Nurse told reporters. “I think that you feel bad for him, too. I know he’s been trying to get out there. I think he’s been playing a lot better and all that stuff. But, yeah, disappointed, I guess it is for sure for him and for all of us.”

When the Sixers reach the 40-game mark on Saturday night in Indiana, Embiid will have just 13 games played this year. Not only has his knee bothered him throughout the year, but the big man has dealt with multiple other setbacks as well, including a sinus fracture and a sprained foot.

The Sixers anticipated absences for Embiid throughout the 2024-2025 season, but it’s clear that multiple setbacks have generated more absences than initially planned.

So far, the team doesn’t seem open to shutting Embiid down for the year, but the Sixers are certainly struggling to keep the team in playoff contention without him.

Without Embiid, the Sixers have won just eight of 27 games. They are currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak, heading into their January 19 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid is also expected to miss the matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets as well.

