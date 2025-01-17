All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ Decision to Re-Sign Player Explained

The Philadelphia 76ers went back to Pete Nance after waiving him earlier this month.

Justin Grasso

Sep 30, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance (8) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this month, Pete Nance believed his time with the Philadelphia 76ers had come to a close.

On January 7, the Sixers waived the two-way center as the team started getting healthier. When the Sixers initially signed Nance back in early December, he replaced the guard Lester Quinones.

Nance would pick up playing time with the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate in Delaware, but he would also be available for the main roster if needed. Ultimately, Nance ended up seeing the court for one game in garbage time before getting cut loose.

Nearly two weeks after waiving Nance, the Sixers hadn’t found a replacement. Eventually, it was announced that Nance was on his way back. On the morning of the re-signing, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer explained the logic behind bringing Nance back.

“Over the last week, the 76ers explored all options to fill their vacant two-way slot, according to a league source,” Pompey wrote on X. “During that time, the team identified its biggest need as a ‘big’ given the recent absences of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond. That led to the re-signing of Pete Nance, the source said.”

The Sixers have found themselves in a difficult spot from a health standpoint. Not only has Joel Embiid been out of the lineup, but so has his primary backup, Andre Drummond.

All season long, Embiid has been dealing with different setbacks. His first string of absences was due to knee injury management. The second time he missed an extended period, Embiid was battling soreness and swelling in his knee.

After returning from a seven-game absence for two games, Embiid suffered a sinus fracture. Although that setback only forced one absence, a sprained foot has Embiid in the midst of a six-game absence currently. The Sixers claim Embiid is still day-to-day.

As for Drummond, he’s been dealing with a toe injury. After leaving the December 23 matchup just six minutes into his shift, Drummond missed three games in a row. He returned on New Year’s Day, and played in two of the first three games since the start of 2025.

At this point, Drummond hasn’t been on the court since January 4. Similar to Embiid, he’s in the midst of a six-game absence.

The Sixers likely won’t utilize Nance a ton, but they’ll keep him around to play third-string to players like Guerschon Yabusele and Adem Bona. Since his return, Nance has appeared in one of two games. Against the OKC Thunder, he checked in for 17 minutes. During that time, he scored one point and collected one rebound.

More 76ers on SI

Adam Silver Speaks on Sixers Arena Decision

76ers Announce Roster Move Before OKC Thunder Matchup

76ers Reached Important Date for Ricky Council’s Contract

Jared McCain’s Heartfelt Message Amid Injury News

76ers Fans React to Shocking Arena News

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News