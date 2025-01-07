Philadelphia 76ers G League Squad Announces Trade
As the NBA waits for the trade market to form with the deadline one month away, there’s been some action going on in the developmental circuit. Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, made a move in the trade market.
As the Sixers geared up for their game against the Phoenix Suns at home on Monday night, the Blue Coats announced that they officially acquired a player from the Memphis Hustle, an affiliate of the Grizzlies.
In exchange for Max Fiedler, the Blue Coats landed Rober Woodward II. Fiedler heads to the Dallas Mavericks’ affiliate, the Texas Legends, while Memphis lands a 2024 second-round pick via the College Park Skyhawks.
In Woodard, the Blue Coats land a veteran presence.
He spent two seasons playing for Mississippi State in the NCAA. Across two years, Woodward appeared in 65 games. He came off the bench for all but one of his 34 games during his freshman effort. In year two, Woodard was a full-time starter for 31 games.
In year one, he averaged five points and four rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field. During his second and final season, Woodward knocked down 50 percent of his shots from the field, averaging 11 points. He also produced seven rebounds per game.
After his sophomore season, Woodward entered the 2020 NBA Draft. He was taken by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round with the 40th overall pick. Although Woodward was initially selected by the Grizzlies, he was traded to the Sacramento Kings.
For his first two seasons with the Kings’ organization, Woodward received limited playing time in the NBA. He made 25 appearances with an average of four minutes per game. He hit on just 29 percent of his shots during those first two seasons. During year two in Sacramento, Woodward was waived.
Since spending time with the Kings, Woodward had G League runs with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs affiliates. He left the NBA for a French club in August 2023. By December of last year, he signed a deal to join a Greek club for the rest of the year.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Woodard returned to the G League. During the Tip-Off Tournament run, Woodward averaged seven points, four rebounds, and one assist in 14 games. He made 32 percent of his shots from the field and 27 percent of his three-point attempts.
As for Delaware’s parting player, Fiedler leaves the Blue Coats amid his first season with the team. During the 2024 NBA Draft, Fiedler went through two rounds without getting called on. He inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer.
Although Fiedler competed with the Sixers during the Summer League and the preseason, Fiedler was waived when the Sixers finalized their roster. In 11 games during the Tip-Off Tournament run, Fiedler averaged roughly 10 minutes on the court. He posted averages of four points, four rebounds, and one assist while making 65 percent of his shots from the field.
The 23-year-old rookie will get a chance to develop further in Texas.
