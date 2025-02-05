Philadelphia 76ers Leave Paul George’s Status vs Heat in Doubt

All 76ers

Paul George could be out again against the Heat.

Justin Grasso

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George warms up before action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
/ Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Coming off of a tight win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t made a call on Paul George’s playing status against the Miami Heat just yet.

However, all signs are pointing to him getting another game off.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers have George listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game. The veteran forward is still dealing with a left finger extensor tendon strain.

George hasn’t been the court for the Sixers since their January 25 matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

On night two of a back-to-back set, George clocked in for 12 minutes in the first half. He went out to get his hand evaluated and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. He wrapped up his night with nine points, one rebound, and one assist.

Since then, George hasn’t played. An absence on Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks marked his fifth in a row.

The Sixers have had injury concerns surrounding George since the start of the 2024-2025 season. During the preseason, George dealt with a knee injury, which held his debut out until the sixth game of the regular season.

Jan 15, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) drives against New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After debuting, George played in eight games before dealing with another knee injury. He was out for three more games.

Throughout December and into January, George seemed to be finding consistency in the health department, but he’s back to recovery.

The Sixers don’t seem to believe George’s setback is long-term, but there hasn’t been a target date revealed just yet.

After the 76ers take on the Heat on Wednesday, they’ll get back on the court on Friday night for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso
