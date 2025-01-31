Philadelphia 76ers Make Paul George Decision vs Denver Nuggets
Even with a winning streak in the works, the Philadelphia 76ers are far from healthy. The nine-time All-Star offseason acquisition Paul George is among those who can’t seem to avoid the injury report this year.
Lately, George has been dealing with an extensor tendon injury on his left hand.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Sixers will continue rolling without George against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.
George’s recent injury setback occurred on January 25 in a matchup against the Chicago Bulls. After seeing the court for fewer than 13 minutes, the Sixers were left with no choice but to rule out George for the remainder of the game.
After the Sixers defeated the Bulls, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse confirmed George would need to undergo an MRI to learn his diagnosis.
When the Sixers held a practice session on Monday morning, George was not a participant. The Sixers ruled out the forward for the next two games, which occurred at home against the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings.
Ahead of the latter matchup, Nick Nurse discussed the state of George’s setback.
“They are trying to figure out some ways to get him on the court so that his finger’s okay with the way that it’s going to be taped or bandaged, or casted, or splinted, or whatever the options are, then he can hopefully, keep it safe and get out there in something that he’s comfortable with and as soon as we get to that point, we should be in a pretty good place,” Nurse said on Wednesday.
George was seen getting up shots ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Kings. His pinky was taped up. While the 76ers could have a better idea of a timeline for his return soon, the team has considered George day-to-day at this point.
Friday night’s against the Nuggets will mark the third matchup in a row that George will miss. It will be his 17th absence of the year as the Sixers search for their fifth win in a row.
