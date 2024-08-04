Philadelphia 76ers’ New Addition Explains Paul George’s Value
For the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers will trot out some former Los Angeles Clippers.
At the start of free agency, the Sixers landed the top player on the market by bringing in the veteran wing, Paul George. Several weeks later, they picked up George’s former Clippers teammate, Reggie Jackson.
Despite planning for a third season with the Denver Nuggets, Jackson’s decision to pick up his player option for next year didn’t mean his return was guaranteed.
As the Nuggets looked to move on, they included Jackson in a major six-team trade. Jackson was sent to the Charlotte Hornets. Considering the state of the Hornets, the 34-year-old guard wasn’t a great fit for a rebuilding team.
Therefore, the Hornets waived Jackson. Once he cleared, the veteran guard signed with the Sixers.
On Tuesday, Jackson revealed the presence of some of his former teammates, including George, helped convince him to choose the Sixers in free agency. As he searches for his second NBA title, Jackson believes joining forces with George again is the right move, as he believes George’s presence on the Sixers could be a difference-maker.
“They’re going to get a very confident worker—one of the most confident players in the league,” Jackson told reporters regarding George. “I think we all know probably the smoothest player in the league. Entertaining at all times.”
The acquisition of George was a huge splash in free agency for the Sixers. As they went on the hunt for another star addition to pair alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers landed their first high-profile acquisition since the trade for James Harden in 2022.
“[There is] nothing he can’t do,” Jackson added. “Three level scorer, high level defender, so you’re getting a superstar. A guy who’s still hungry. A guy who still has a lot left in the tank and a tremendous player so I can’t wait to see what he does in a Sixers jersey.”
