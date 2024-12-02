Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Official Injury Update on Andre Drummond
As the Philadelphia 76ers were in the early stages of issuing a blowout against the Detroit Pistons over the weekend, the team saw its veteran center Andre Drummond go down with an injury.
It was just a few minutes into the matchup when Drummond tipped a missed shot in before landing on another player’s foot. Drummond immediately went to the ground in pain. He received attention from the medical and needed to be helped up and walked back to the visiting locker room.
It was evident Drummond had a small chance of returning to play against his former team. Soon after, he was officially ruled out for the rest of the game.
On Monday, the Sixers held a practice session on the road ahead of their Tuesday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. After the session, a Sixers official revealed Drummond was not a participant. The veteran center was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. He’s guaranteed to miss the next three games.
After Tuesday’s NBA Cup action against the Hornets, the Sixers will return home to finish a back-to-back set against the Orlando Magic. Two nights later, they’ll host the Magic once again.
Over the weekend, the Sixers will evaluate Drummond’s ankle once again. His status for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bulls will be up in the air until further notice.
At this point, the Sixers are down two centers. Drummond has been filling in for Joel Embiid, who is managing a knee injury from last season. At this point in the season, Embiid has appeared in just four games. Meanwhile, Drummond appeared in 17 matchups, picking up 11 starts. Before going out in Detroit, Drummond produced eight points and eight rebounds per game.
Embiid’s status for Tuesday’s game is unclear. Without an update on the star center from the team on Monday, there is a chance he could be out once again in Charlotte. Without Drummond in the mix as well, the Sixers could lean more on Guerschon Yabusele and the second-round rookie Adem Bona.