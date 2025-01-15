All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers Reveal Paul George’s Injury Status vs Knicks

Is Paul George on the Philadelphia 76ers' injury report against the New York Knicks?

Jan 10, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) has words with referee Tre Maddox (23) after a stoppage of play during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
South Philly was surprised by the sudden absence of Paul George on Tuesday night. The Philadelphia 76ers ruled out the nine-time NBA All-Star roughly 30 minutes before tipping off against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When the Sixers revealed the initial injury report against the Thunder on Monday night, George was not listed. He was expected to be available.

Eventually, ankle soreness called for the Sixers to add George to the report, but he was still on pace to play as he was probable. Surprisingly, the Sixers held him out. It was George’s first absence since the January 8 matchup against the Washington Wizards.

Jan 12, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) and forward Paul George (8) defend Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Over the last two games George played, he checked in for over 35 minutes in each outing. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, George produced 25 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. The Sixers dropped the game with an eight-point loss.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic, George was a major help with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Unfortunately, after fouling out, George’s 76ers couldn’t help close out the matchup in Florida on top. The Sixers lost by five points to lose two in a row.

The Sixers couldn’t survive Tuesday’s matchup at home against the OKC Thunder. With a loaded injury report, Philadelphia collected a 118-102 loss. After taking on their third defeat in a row, the Sixers hoped to get George and others in the mix.

Entering Wednesday's game, the Sixers assume that George is questionable to participate, according to the injury report.

Since joining the Sixers, George has struggled to find consistency. Not only did he battle with multiple setbacks early on, but a lack of minutes with primary rotation players has put the Sixers in a tough spot, lacking on-court chemistry.

In 26 games, George has produced 17 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three.

Along with his scoring, George came down with six rebounds per game while dishing out five assists and snatching two steals.

The Sixers will host the New York Knicks to close out the back-to-back. They will tip-off at 7 PM ET.

