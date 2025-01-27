Philadelphia 76ers Seeing Progress With Joel Embiid
Although the Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep the streak of Joel Embiid missing games going, progress is at least being made.
As the Sixers returned to the court for a practice session on Monday morning, the team announced that Embiid was a partial participant for the session ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers matchup, which takes place on Tuesday.
While Embiid’s presence at practice is a step in the right direction for his eventual return, the team doesn’t plan to have him available for the next couple of games.
Splitting back-to-backs is a typical trend for Embiid. However, he isn’t expected to suit up for the Lakers matchup on Tuesday or the Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings.
Prior to Tuesday’s action against LA, Embiid has missed 11 games in a row for the 76ers.
In their latest back-to-back set, the Sixers found success with big wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. Before that, the Sixers lost seven games in a row.
A total of three setbacks have forced Embiid to miss time this year. On multiple occasions, knee swelling has caused Embiid to miss action. He missed one game due to a sinus fracture and had to wear a mask for every game that followed the diagnosis.
Embiid also dealt with a foot sprain he suffered on Christmas Day. Although he played in four games following that injury, a re-aggravation caused Embiid to miss extended time. Currently, swelling in the knee is the reason why Embiid has not been on the court.
With two more games out of the question, Embiid will miss 13 games in a row. The next time he could return to the court is on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
