76ers Star Paul George Reacts to Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
This week, the Phoenix Suns agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the No. 10 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft. During the 2024-2025 season, Durant averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over 62 games.
The Rockets finished as a top-two seed in the Western Conference and made their first playoff appearance since 2020.
In a recent episode of Podcast P, Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George reacted to Durant’s move to Houston.
“Obviously, Houston believes that he still has a lot in the tank, which KD has shown. He still had another efficient, highly productive year… I think in Houston’s eyes it’s ‘Let’s win now.’”
George believes the Rockets drew in Durant to build around 22-year-old center Alperen Segun.
“I’m not mad at it. I think people are because of KD’s age. They think ‘What direction is Houston trying to go in’ at the end of the day, but they see a window. Shout out to them. They have a young star in Alperen. Let’s put something around him and try to win.”
George also offered advice to Jalen Green.
“Sometimes, it’s more beneficial to get moved somewhere. You’ve been somewhere. He’s been in Houston for four, five years. We know what Houston is. I think it could bring a lot onto a young guy getting to Houston with the access that there is Houston. I think now, you go to Phoenix, rebrand yourself, and have a fresh start.”
The trade is set to be completed on July 6, when the new league year begins.
