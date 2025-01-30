All 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Excluded From NBA All-Star Game

Tyrese Maxey will not be in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

Jan 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) reacts to a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
For the first time in years, the Philadelphia 76ers do not have an All-Star.

For players like Joel Embiid and Paul George, getting excluded was expected this year. For Tyrese Maxey, he might’ve caught fire a little too late into the voting process.

The Sixers battled through a lot of setbacks throughout the year. As a result, Maxey had to adjust to being the top option more often than not. After the first seven games of the season, Maxey was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Jan 29, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The veteran guard returned to action after missing six games, but he continued to struggle with his shooting efficiency, which made many question his status as a potential two-time All-Star this year.

Since the start of the new year, Maxey has posted averages of 29 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. He was shooting 46 percent from the field and 33 percent from three on nearly 10 attempts per game.

All season long, the Sixers have struggled with their standing in the Eastern Conference. After a victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the Sixers rank 11th in the East with a 19-27 record.

On a positive note, they are on a four-game winning streak, which has featured an outstanding stretch for Maxey, as he averages 33 points per game.

However, Maxey’s recent hot streak comes in a little late in the voting process for the All-Star Game. Although he was in the Top 10 in fan votes for all three returns, Maxey didn’t get enough push from the players, media, and coaches to put him in the contest.

The Eastern Conference will be represented by Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony-Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Darius Garland, Jaylen Brown, Evan Mobley, Tyler Herro, and Pascal Siakam.

The NBA will tip off its All-Star festivities on Friday, February 14. The main event will take place on Sunday, February 16, at the Chase Center.

