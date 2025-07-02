76ers, VJ Edgecombe To Headline NBA Summer League Opener
Earlier in the month, the Philadelphia 76ers brought in a new guard for Nick Nurse to use in the backcourt as they selected VJ Edgecombe with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old declared for the draft after a strong freshman season at Baylor University, where he averaged 15 points and 2.1 blocks per game, proving to be a two-way threat at the Big 12 powerhouse.
It appears that Sixers fans and the basketball world alike won't have to wait long to see the Bahamian in action with his new team, as Philadelphia will headline the start of the NBA Summer League with a match against the San Antonio Spurs. This is set to be quite the matchup, given that the Spurs had the pick right above Philadelphia, with which they selected Rutgers University star Dylan Harper, who dominated the collegiate scene in his freshman campaign, averaging 19.4 points per game on 48 percent shooting from the field.
The matchup between the Sixers and Spurs is set to take place on Thursday, July 10 at 10 p.m. EST. The showdown will kick off the Summer League, which runs from July 10-20, and takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Apart from Edgecombe and Harper, the match will allow the Philadelphia faithful to get a better look at their second-round pick, Johni Broome, who spent five years in the NCAA, with his last three coming as a member of Auburn University. The 22-year-old is set to join a frontcourt that consists of Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, and Philadelphia's second-round pick from last year's draft, Adem Bona.
