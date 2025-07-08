Sixers Forward Opens Up on Landing Multi-Year NBA Contract
Over the past few years, Justin Edwards' basketball journey has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Despite enduring some ups and downs, the young forward has still managed to emerge as a promising prospect for the Philadelphia 76ers.
During his high school career, Edwards was once the top recruit in the nation. However, after a lackluster showing at Kentucky, he found himself going undrafted. A window of opportunity still opened for Edwards though, as he landed a two-way deal with his hometown team.
In light of the Sixers dealing with a litany of injuries last season, Edwards ended up seeing the court far more than anyone expected heading into the year. This worked out for the team, as he quickly showed he can be a productive piece for them on the wing. Edwards performed so well as a rookie the front office had no choice but to convert his deal to a standard NBA contract.
This summer, the Sixers made an even bigger commitment to Edwards by inking him to a three-year deal worth just over $7 million. Ahead of Summer League, the young forward opened up on how things have played out for him in the pros thus far. He didn't let going undrafted faze him and put all his energy and focus into proving he belongs in the NBA.
“Going undrafted, I didn’t let that determine the rest of my basketball life," Edwards said. "I just worked hard and did what I was able to do and got a contract out of it.”
Now heading into his sophomore campaign, Edwards will look to continue developing in hopes of remaining in Nick Nurse's rotation with a fully healthy roster.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move