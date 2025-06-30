Sixers Receive Stellar Report Card Following 2025 NBA Draft
Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers were a team with a lot of intrigue around them at No. 3. Armed with a roster looking to compete right now, many were curious to see what direction they'd go in with their lottery pick. Now that the festivities have come and gone, analysts have begun weighing in on every team's decisions.
After Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper came off the board to start round one, the Sixers were on the clock with an array of exciting prospects to choose from. They went with a player who has been heavily connected to them in recent weeks, Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe. He'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself playing off the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George.
Following the draft, The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann graded every selection from the first round. Daryl Morey and company ended up receiving an A- for their decision to take Edgecombe.
Daryl Morey took more calls than Paul Finebaum after the Iron Bowl leading up to this draft to gauge possible trades, but he ultimately stood pat and selected Edgecombe, who has both a high floor and promising upside. He’ll have the luxury of contributing all over the Sixers’ offense and defense, and the returns will inform the choices that will drive the next phase of whatever the franchise chooses to do.
Mann was one of many to praise the Sixers' selection. In his report card of the first round, NBA insider Kevin O'Connor also gave Philly an A- grade.
Between his high motor and ability to knock down open shots, Edgecombe has the potential to be an impactful two-way guard for the Sixers on day one. Only time will tell if the rookie is able to answer the call and help Embiid and company get back in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
