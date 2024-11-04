All 76ers

Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal Could Miss Clash vs 76ers

Will Bradley Beal face the 76ers on Monday?

Mar 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers are firing up a west coast road trip, beginning with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns. The home team could be without a key contributor, as Bradley Beal is on the injury report.

According to the Suns, Beal is dealing with a right elbow sprain. His status is up in the air, leaving him questionable ahead of the matchup.

Throughout the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Beal has appeared in four out of six games for the Suns. After making appearances in the first two outings, he was ruled out against the Dallas Mavericks for the third game of the year.

Beal would return for the Suns on Octboer 28 to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, but he missed the road matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Halloween.

Over the weekend, the Suns hosted the Portland Trail Blazers. Beal was in the lineup, checking in for 34 minutes of action. During that time, Beal struggled with his shot, making just 38 percent of his 13 attempts. He scored 15 points, while racking up seven rebounds and four assists.

Through four games this season, Beal has averaged 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds. He’s knocking down threes at a 41 percent clip.

The Sixers know Beal quite well, considering he spent most of his career in the Eastern Conference, playing for the Washington Wizards. Ahead of the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Wizards sent Beal to the Suns in an offseason blockbuster deal.

Last season, Beal appeared in 53 games for the Suns. As he dealt with injury concerns throughout the year, he struggled to match his Washington production. In his first year in Phoenix, Beal averaged 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists. It was the first time he averaged fewer than 20 points since the 2015-2016 season when he came off the bench for nearly half the year.

Since joining the Suns, Beal has only faced the Sixers once. Last year, he scored three points on 17 percent shooting from the field in 37 minutes.

On Monday, the Sixers and the Suns will battle it out at 10:15 PM ET.

