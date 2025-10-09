Quentin Grimes 'Happy' To Return to Sixers Amid Free Agency Saga
On Oct. 1, Quentin Grimes ended what was the biggest storyline surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers over the course of the offseason as he picked up his qualifying offer for the upcoming campaign. The decision came after what was a lengthy offseason for both parties, which included a lot of waiting on the side of the 25-year-old, who stated that it was the worse part of the whole process.
"Probably just the waiting process, this is a business, I know that, it’s the NBA," Grimes stated to the press on Wednesday. "There’s things you can’t control and stuff like that. Contracts and stuff like that."
Given that he had been such a pivotal part of the Sixers' lineup after the trade deadline, it seemed like a no-brainer to have the front office to bring him back. Despite their lack of success regarding a new deal, the 25-year-old doesn't harbor any ill will towards the team, but rather wants to put together some wins in the upcoming season instead.
"It’s in the past. It’s a business. I know that, but I’m here to come here, play for the city of Philly, play for my teammates, and play for coach Nurse and do what I can to help the team win, for sure," Grimes explained.
Despite not managing to reach an agreement in the offseason, Grimes remains hopeful that he'll be able to be a part of the Sixers' future plans, something that he wanted in the form of a longer deal than his one-year qualifying offer.
"Hopefully, I’ll be able to be back here longer," the 25-year-old explained. "I wanted to be back here on a longer-term deal, but I’m happy to be here right now and do everything I can to help this team win."
In his 28 games with Philadelphia last season, Grimes averaged 21.9 points per game, shooting with 46.9 percent accuracy from the field, which saw him become one of the primary shooters for Nick Nurse's system down the stretch.
How does Grimes feel to be back with his teammates?
While he's only been with his team for a few days, given their return from the Middle East, Grimes has enjoyed his first few sessions with his teammates, highlighting the high level of competition among the squad.
"It’s been great to get the first couple practices out of the way and see the guys competing hard," Grimes stated. "The last couple days and being in a real practice has been really fun. I’m happy to be here."
While he didn't partake in the Sixers' opening pair of matches against his former side, the New York Knicks, Grimes could make his first appearance of the preseason on Friday night, when the Orlando Magic make their way into the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
More 76ers On SI
Quentin Grimes Reflects on Adjusting to Sixers' New System
Sixers' Frontcourt Depth Applauded Despite Injury Concerns
Sixers' Jared McCain Reflects on Latest Injury Setback
Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Reveals His Underrated Factor
NBA Insider Weighs in on Sixers' Failed Quentin Grimes Negotiation