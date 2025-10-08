Quentin Grimes Reflects on Adjusting to Sixers' New System
One of the bigger storylines that surrounded the Philadelphia 76ers throughout the offseason was regarding their restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes. Following what was a breakout second half of the season for the 25-year-old, as he averaged 21.9 points per game, there was silence regarding the negotiations between Grimes and the Sixers.
While it was reported that the Sixers had offered Grimes a deal in the days prior to the team's media day, it would be announced on Oct. 1 that he would pick up his qualifying offer for the upcoming season, making him an unrestricted free agent in the following offseason.
Given that the 25-year-old missed out on Philadelphia's media day, the first two training sessions of the season, as well as their trip to Abu Dhabi for a pair of preseason games, he's missed a bit of integration in Nick Nurse's new system. Granted, this hasn't phased Grimes all that much, as he has been hard at work getting his bearings with his team in the days following their return from the Middle East.
How has Grimes been readjusting to the Sixers?
"We got some new wrinkles on offense. I’m trying to get the terminology down just to kind of get more reps in with the guys, learn the plays a little more," Grimes explained to the media. "I was here for two months last year, and we got a whole new offense and I came here a little late so just trying to get the reps in with the guys before practice, after practice, off days. I’ve been here since Saturday so Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, so just trying to get as many reps possible as I can."
Given the new set of players, such as VJ Edgecombe, as well as familiar faces that he hasn't had the opportunity to play alongside, like Jared McCain, both of whom are known for their burst of energy, Grimes feels the team can and should embrace the quicker pace of play that has been seen around the league.
"I feel like we can just push the pace. That’s the name of the game right now. Pushing the pace, a lot of shooting, go out there and try to push the pace as much as we can," the 25-year-old stated. "Getting up and down, putting as much pressure on the defense as we can and we have a lot of guards who can attack the rim, make plays, make the right reads, a lot of shooting, so if we just play for each other, and try to help each other out as much as we can, everything will take care of itself."
