Sixers' Frontcourt Depth Applauded Despite Injury Concerns

Joel Embiid is the projected starting center for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Eric Jay Santos

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With the 2025-2026 NBA season less than two weeks away, roster evaluations should be a focus across the league. The Athletic’s Law Murray ranked the depth at each position for all 30 teams. 

The rankings are based on player performance, availability, career stage, and team morale. The projected starters are the primary source of evaluation, with the team’s reserves factored as a smaller part of the equation. 

The Philadelphia 76ers are ranked No. 3 in depth at the center position. The 76ers’ projected starter is Joel Embiid, while Andre Drummond is listed as a top reserve. 

Concerns at Center

Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 games. The one-time MVP was sidelined by ongoing knee injuries, and there is currently no timetable available for his return to action.

While Embiid is one of the top centers in the NBA when healthy, availability should be a serious concern for the 76ers heading into 2026. Over the past two years, the 31-year-old has undergone two surgeries on his left knee and appeared in only 58 regular season games. 

Joel Embii
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When observing The Athletic’s rankings at the center position, Philadelphia’s No. 3 rating may come as a surprise. There are many teams further down the list with a strong, reliable center that can produce throughout the majority of an 82-game season. 

For instance, the Houston Rockets rank at No. 4 in center depth. Projected starting center Alperen Sengun averaged 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists over 76 games last season. While Embiid is arguably a better center than Sengun, the Rockets should feel more secure at the position based on consistency. 

Looking at the 76ers’ leading reserve, Drummond averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over 40 games last season. While the 32-year-old is still a productive player, his career trajectory demonstrates that he is no longer a clear starter.

Andre Drummon
Mar 6, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

There is a possibility that Embiid fully recovers and elevates back to MVP form, though the seven-time All-Star will be fighting an uphill battle. The 76ers are scheduled to play a league-high 16 back-to-back games and need the most improvement in the area of frontcourt depth. 

On paper, a healthy Embiid gives the 76ers one of the top three center rotations in the NBA. Although, if injuries limit him, Drummond can’t match his impact on the floor. The ceiling at the center position is high, but confidence entering next season should be cautious.

Eric Jay Santos
Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team's NBA Championship run.