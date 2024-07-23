Sixers Announce Two Roster Moves After 2024 NBA Summer League
The Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League run out in Las Vegas concluded on Sunday.
Shortly after the Sixers put the finishing touches on their mini-season, they announced a handful of roster moves, confirming a few signings.
Not long after the Summer League finale against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers announced the signing of the second-round rookie Adem Bona. As expected, Bona landed a standard contract with the Sixers after getting taken on day two of the 2024 NBA Draft.
On Monday, the Sixers filled up the remaining two-way slots on the roster. First, they made it official with David Jones. The 22-year-old forward spent his NCAA run with multiple schools.
He started his college career at DePaul in 2021. After two seasons there, he moved to St. John’s for his Junior effort. Just 31 games after a run with St. John’s, Jones transferred to Memphis. He wrapped up his final season with 32 starts. During that time, Jones produced 22 points and eight rebounds per game.
Despite going undrafted in 2024, Jones quickly got in contact with the 76ers. He was expected to ink a two-way deal with the team, which is now officially confirmed to be the case.
In addition to Jones, the Sixers also confirmed the acquisition of Jeff Dowtin Jr. Unlike Jones, Dowtin is a familiar face who has been around the NBA for quite some time.
In 2020, Dowtin went undrafted out of Rhode Island. He started his pro career in the G League with the Orlando Magic’s affiliate. Eventually, Dowtin landed an opportunity with the Golden State Warriors. He bounced around from Golden State to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic before landing with the Toronto Raptors in 2022-2023. With the Raptors, Dowtin appeared in a career-high 25 games.
Last season, Dowtin started the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Eventually, Dowtin earned a two-way deal, which then turned into a standard contract. Although he was let go this summer, Dowtin earned himself another two-way contract with the Sixers after standing out with the team’s Summer League squad.
By making the Jones and Dowtin signings official, the Sixers have filled up the two-way slots, with the third spot belonging to the former Kentucky standout Justin Edwards.
