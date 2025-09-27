Sixers Forward Praises Promising Rookie VJ Edgecombe
Kelly Oubre Jr. is set to enter his third season as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Coming off averages of 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over 60 appearances last season, Oubre is expected to remain a regular contributor on the 76ers’ roster.
During the offseason, Oubre had the chance to meet Philadelphia’s incoming rookie VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers selected Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft. He played one season for the Baylor Bears and has made international appearances for the Bahamas national team.
At media day, Oubre gave his impression of Edgecombe.
“Very mature for his age. He’s very physical. He has a good size and a good build to him. He's very athletic. The sky is beyond the limit for him because he has a good head on his shoulders and he has a lot of hunger inside of him. I'm really looking forward to just flying with him and running these wings, and just being versatile as well.”
Edgecombe excelled when he was on the court for Summer League action, though a day-to-day thumb injury limited his availability. Between his two NBA Summer League appearances, Edgecombe averaged 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game.
What to Expect from VJ Edgecombe
With a backcourt loaded with lots of young talent, including the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain, Edgecombe may struggle to find significant playing time during his rookie year. On top of that, he may be pressured to perform well on a 76ers lineup that can make a serious playoff run in the Eastern Conference.
Oubre said that Edgecombe has a high ceiling and is willing to offer the Baylor alum help during this early stage of his career.
“I think that he works very hard as well. I think that you can't pinpoint his potential. It's kind of through the roof. As long as he keeps his head on his shoulders, he keeps his ego in check because that's a big thing too. With more responsibility comes more expectation, of course, so I'm here to help him. I'm happy to be alongside him.”
Edgecombe is likely to come off the bench for Philadelphia when the regular season commences. Until then, the six-foot-five guard is a key player to watch during the 76ers’ preseason games throughout October.
