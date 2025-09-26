Sixers Star Joel Embiid Still Unsure on Return From Injury
Injuries have always been a part of Joel Embiid’s career, even since the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Whether it was the stress fracture that kept him out of his first two seasons as a pro, or the several smaller-scale injuries that the Cameroonian has suffered from since.
While this hasn’t stopped Embiid from having great individual success, whether it's being named to five separate All-Star teams, being named the Scoring Champion in two consecutive seasons, or his MVP season in 2022-23, it has caused him some hiccups as well.
Last season was one of those hiccups, as the Cameroonian struggled from the start with an injury in his leg that had carried over from the 2023-24 season, when he suffered a torn meniscus in a match against the Golden State Warriors. In 2024-25, Embiid would only take to the court for 19 games, the lowest in his career when he has played, which was subsequently partnered with the Sixers' worst performance in nine seasons.
What's the latest on Embiid's Injury?
When Embiid was shut down for the season in February, it was done to allow the Sixers to look for the best choice moving forward, which was seen when the Cameroonian underwent surgery in April.
Since then, Embiid has been recovering from his procedure and talked about his process at Philadelphia’s Media Day on Friday, explaining that he and his team have been doing a little bit of everything, and are on schedule for where he should be, having taken some work on the court, while not giving out a return date.
"This is still kind of a feel period where we're just taking it day by day, keep getting stronger, keep getting better," explained Embiid. "There have been a few court sessions, so you know, everything's on schedule."
One of his goals for the upcoming season is to get back to being consistent in his availability, something that he struggled with last season.
"You know, obviously, the goal is to play consistently and not be in a position that we were last year," Embiid stated. "So whatever that brings me there, and whatever the plan is, I'm just checking on those boxes."
One of the biggest changes that Embiid and his team are looking to really focus on to ensure that he can remain consistent is listening to his body. Which is something that the Cameroonian is honest about, seeing potential times of unpredictability in the coming season.
"I want to be as honest as possible. I think going forward, we're just going to listen to the body," Embiid explained. "I'll be honest and say it's going to be unpredictable at times, and that's okay. We're going to work with that, you got to take it day by day."
From here, there still isn't a solid return date for the Cameroonian, but with the Sixers travelling to the Middle East to partake in the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games in early October, there lies the first opportunity for Embiid to take to the court.
