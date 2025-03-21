Sixers Could Get Important Boost With Player Upgrade vs Spurs
Looking to work his way back into the NBA for the long haul, Lonnie Walker IV hit a tough roadblock during one of his recent outings with the Philadelphia 76ers.
In a matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors, Walker checked out of the game after 20 seconds. After hitting his head on the court, Walker was ruled out and evaluated for a concussion.
When the Sixers hosted the Indiana Pacers in the following game, Walker was officially diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out. He ended up missing four games in a row for Philadelphia, including the most recent loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On Friday, Walker could be back in the mix. According to the official NBA injury report, the veteran forward has been upgraded to probable. He could be in line to face his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, on Friday.
Before the 2024-2025 NBA season tipped off, Walker was looking to spend the season with the Boston Celtics. After his preseason campaign, the Celtics cut ties with Walker. He ended up taking his talents beyond the NBA.
After the NBA’s trade deadline, Walker received interest from the Sixers. He managed to sign with the team ahead of their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on February 22. So far, Walker has appeared in 10 games for the Sixers.
Since getting back in the NBA, Walker has been posting averages of eight points, three rebounds, and two assists. He was attempting 4.9 threes per game, shooting at a 33 percent clip.
Barring any setbacks, Walker should be good to go for his 11th game on Friday in San Antonio, where he spent the first four years of his career.
More 76ers on SI
Sixers Expected to Add Former First-Rounder
Sixers’ Recent Injury Report Sets NBA Record
Jayson Tatum Reacts to Sixers’ Latest Addition
Former NBA Player Calls for Sixers to Shut Down Paul George