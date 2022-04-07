Daryl Morey Congratulates Danny Green Ahead of Raptors Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their schedule on Thursday night as time runs out on the regular season. With just three games left, the Sixers are set to take on the Toronto Raptors before facing the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons this weekend.

Thursday's game is vital for several reasons. The Sixers versus Raptors matchup could be a preview of what's to come in the first round of the playoffs, but it's also a night when Sixers veteran Danny Green is expected to finally receive his championship ring from the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Back then, Green was a part of the Raptors' organization. The veteran wing was a part of the pivotal trade that sent former San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for the final season of his contract.

En route to the 2019 NBA Finals, the Raptors defeated the Sixers in the second round of the playoffs. Then, they faced the Milwaukee Bucks before getting a seven-game series with the Golden State Warriors.

When the Raptors won it all in 2019, that became Danny Green's second championship five years after winning it all with the Spurs. Although he was under contract with the Raptors for the next season, Green was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason.

Green went on to win his third championship in Los Angeles. And just like the season before, Green found himself traded in the offseason twice. The first time he was shipped off to the Oklahoma City Thunder before getting flipped to Philadelphia.

Ever since leaving the Raptors and playing with the Lakers and the Sixers, Green has played in Toronto numerous times. However, he didn't play in Toronto when they had an arena full of fans after his departure due to the pandemic.

Therefore, Green put his personal ring ceremony on pause so he could wait for the right time. Now, the time has finally come, and Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is excited to see Green receive his ring on Thursday.

Morey Congratulates Green

Green's trend of winning consecutive championships broke last season with the Sixers. Although Philly ended the regular season on a high note by landing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, they were bounced in the second round of the playoffs after taking on an upset Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, Daryl Morey hopes Green and his teammates can make up for last year's mistakes as they are playoff-bound once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated.