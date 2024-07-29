Sixers' Daryl Morey Gifts Podcast Host With Jersey After Busy Summer
With the madness of NBA free agency in the rearview, it’s safe to say the Philadelphia 76ers have taken a positive step in the right direction. Many would consider it a successful summer for Daryl Morey and his Philly front office.
Everybody knew the Sixers would enter the 2024 offseason with enough cap space to make a splash or two while locking up Tyrese Maxey long-term with a well-deserved contract. The Sixers made good on their word to issue Maxey his major payday while also snagging the NBA’s top free agent, Paul George.
Then, beyond the All-Star moves, the Sixers picked up some valuable role players in Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon while re-signing Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin.
On paper, the Sixers had a successful summer. Most fans are likely satisfied with the moves made, even if they were skeptical heading into the offseason.
For Rights to Rickey Sanchez’s Michael Levin, he was a doubter-turned-believer, and Daryl Morey gifted the podcast host with a jersey to take a bit of a victory lap after a busy month.
“I get something in the mail and I pull it out and it’s a Sixers jersey. I’m very excited and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ I flip it over to the back—who’s number 60?—cap space,” said Levin.
While the idea wasn’t all Daryl Morey’s, the President of Basketball Ops proudly claimed sending the gift.
“I actually have to give credit to my wife,” he said. “It’s her birthday today; she loved your tweet about how you weren’t familiar with cap space’s game. She thought we should send you a jersey.”
Taking a victory lap this early is a bold move, but Morey hasn’t been one to shy away from poking fun at criticism in the past.
Plus, it’s probably difficult for the Sixers front office to contain their excitement for next season after the moves they made. Following a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the Sixers are getting a fresh start with a lot of new pieces to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
