Sixers' Daryl Morey Gifts Podcast Host With Jersey After Busy Summer

Is Daryl Morey taking a victory lap after the Sixers' busy summer?

Justin Grasso

Feb 15, 2022; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey speaks with the media at Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
With the madness of NBA free agency in the rearview, it’s safe to say the Philadelphia 76ers have taken a positive step in the right direction. Many would consider it a successful summer for Daryl Morey and his Philly front office.

Everybody knew the Sixers would enter the 2024 offseason with enough cap space to make a splash or two while locking up Tyrese Maxey long-term with a well-deserved contract. The Sixers made good on their word to issue Maxey his major payday while also snagging the NBA’s top free agent, Paul George.

Then, beyond the All-Star moves, the Sixers picked up some valuable role players in Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon while re-signing Kelly Oubre, Kyle Lowry, and KJ Martin.

On paper, the Sixers had a successful summer. Most fans are likely satisfied with the moves made, even if they were skeptical heading into the offseason.

For Rights to Rickey Sanchez’s Michael Levin, he was a doubter-turned-believer, and Daryl Morey gifted the podcast host with a jersey to take a bit of a victory lap after a busy month.

“I get something in the mail and I pull it out and it’s a Sixers jersey. I’m very excited and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’ I flip it over to the back—who’s number 60?—cap space,” said Levin.

While the idea wasn’t all Daryl Morey’s, the President of Basketball Ops proudly claimed sending the gift.

“I actually have to give credit to my wife,” he said. “It’s her birthday today; she loved your tweet about how you weren’t familiar with cap space’s game. She thought we should send you a jersey.”

Taking a victory lap this early is a bold move, but Morey hasn’t been one to shy away from poking fun at criticism in the past.

Plus, it’s probably difficult for the Sixers front office to contain their excitement for next season after the moves they made. Following a disappointing exit in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, the Sixers are getting a fresh start with a lot of new pieces to surround Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

