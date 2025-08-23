Sixers Fans Buzzing After Tyrese Maxey’s Exciting Clip
As the 2025 NBA offseason inches closer to training camp, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is becoming the leader of the team.
Throughout the offseason, Maxey has been seen with a handful of his Sixers teammates on many occasions. Most of the time, the young guard is putting in work on the court.
Recently, the young All-Star dropped a clip, highlighting one of his early-morning workouts. Teammates such as Kyle Lowry, VJ Edgecombe, and Trendon Watford were also in the mix.
via @TyreseMaxey: FELLOWSHIP!
76ers Fans React to Maxey’s Post
@XOcharc: Omg keep feeding us bro
@gargalet: The franchise is true but this man is also the Culture. What a blessing having him run this club
@Nicole_ngc: This kid @TyreseMaxey is absolutely amazing, the best thing that happened to this franchise in a long time. There is no price on him he is one of ours and always will be. Thank you for changing the team culture ❤️❤️❤️
@lianna643703: The future of our team 😢😢😢
@Dane_o_MD: The Franchise 💪
@FredosAshTray: This is your team now
@Isaiah51944841: Love the leadership man this is your team and your franchise
@Beakerlives: Im excited about the future. Reese, McCain, Edgecombe. Lets go!
@West8nMcDanny: The Franchise!
@jmthiphop: Let the young guys cook and the chips fall where they may.
The Sixers are heading into a critical year for this era of Sixers hoops. While the Maxey era has arrived, Joel Embiid and Paul George are still expected to play critical roles next season. Due to injuries, they don’t seem to be around the facility as much these days.
A lot is riding on the core trio of Maxey, Embiid, and George after the Sixers missed the playoffs last year. For Maxey, he is taking the task of getting Philly’s hoops team back on track very seriously.
The basketball world knows Maxey is one of the hardest workers in it. Now, fans are excited and hopeful that Maxey’s leadership and hard work this offseason can translate into a comeback year for the Sixers.
