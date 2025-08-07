Sixers Free Agency Addition Mentioned Among NBA's Hidden Gems
For the second summer in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers found themselves tasked with addressing their forward depth in free agency. Though they did this via smaller moves in the margins, one new face received some high praise ahead of a new chapter in his career.
Following the initial frenzy of signings, Daryl Morey got to work surveying the market for potential upgrades on the Sixers. He wound up zeroing in on a young forward in Trendon Watford. Along with coming off his best year in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets, he also happens to be good friends with Sixers star Tyrese Maxey.
Watford, 24, is a 6-foot-6 wing who has shown flashes of versatility since entering the league in 2021. In 44 games for the Nets last season, he averaged 10.2 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG.
Trendon Watford labeled hidden gem for the Sixers
In a recent column for Bleacher Report, writer Dan Favale broke down one overlooked hidden gem on every NBA roster. Now in a winning situation for the first time in his career, Watford was mentioned for the new-look Sixers roster.
Claiming the Philadelphia 76ers won't miss Yabusele's offense goes too far. He has more directionality to his closeout attacks. But Trendon Watford is an excellent replacement—especially at less than half the cost.
Watford will also hit threes when they're teed up for him, and he's got the mobility to guard 3s and some 2s, as well as the strength to rumble with 4s and certain 5s. He's essentially a winning player who's finally in a situation that should allow him to prove it.
Dating back to the trade deadline, the Sixers have prioritized giving the roster an influx of youth. Still in the early stages of his NBA journey, Watford can provide length and athleticism. He'll also be an intriguing offensive talent as a threat around the rim. In each of his first four seasons, Watford has shot 51% or better on his two-point attempts.
Watford won't be asked to do much for the Sixers, but will still have chances to make an impact playing off the team's star trio. If he can continue rounding out his game, he could certainly emerge as a key complementary piece in 2026.
