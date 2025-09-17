Sixers’ Front Office Receives Mixed Offseason Grade
With the summer coming to a close, all 30 NBA teams have made the majority of their offseason moves. Taking inspiration from the traditional college grade scale, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey assigned a grade point average to every front office’s offseason performance.
Bailey assigned the Philadelphia 76ers a grade point average of 2.7. Adding new players was identified as a weak performing area for the 76ers.
“New Additions: D. The free agents signed by the Philadelphia 76ers this summer (Trendon Watford, Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow) might struggle to make several rosters around the league. And given Philly's record and issues with availability last season, the front office could've justified dramatic moves (assuming there's much trade value left for Joel Embiid and Paul George).”
Joel Embiid is a big question mark for the 76ers. The one-time MVP has played 58 regular-season games over the last two seasons and underwent knee surgery in April. Even if he is ready to play on opening day, an extensive history of injuries shows this may still be a factor next year.
Paul George could create another roster hole in Philadelphia’s frontcourt. Last season, the 35-year-old missed 41 games due to injuries. He was designated as a power forward for the 76ers’ lineup, though the nine-time All-Star has started at small forward for the majority of his career.
As suggested, the 76ers had relatively lackluster signings during the peak of free agency. Besides George, Philadelphia does not have a player that is a consensus starter at the power forward position. This is a need that will likely need to be addressed in the near future.
Bailey indicated drafting as a strength for the 76ers’ front office. The franchise held the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
“Draft: A. The real bright side for the Sixers comes from their young guards. This summer, Maxey and Jared McCain were joined by No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe, whose combo guard upside evokes images of a young Dwyane Wade.”
VJ Edgecombe totaled 28 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in his NBA Salt Lake City Summer League debut against the Utah Jazz. The 20-year-old rookie is expected to come off the bench for the 76ers due to an abundance of talented young guards on the roster.
Aside from drafting Edgecombe, the 76ers didn’t make many fireworks during the offseason. Most vulnerable in frontcourt depth, Philadelphia will be banking its playoff hopes on the health of Embiid and George.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post