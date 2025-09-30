Sixers' Jared McCain Makes Post Following Thumb Surgery
Before the season got underway, the Philadelphia 76ers' unfortunate injury luck from last year came roaring back. While most of the team is overseas in Abu Dhabi right now, one key prospect remains in the States to get himself back to 100% physically.
Just before media day, heartbreaking news emerged regarding Sixers guard Jared McCain. It was revealed that he suffered a UCL tear in his right thumb and will miss the start of the season.
McCain was a player many were excited to see back in the mix in 2026. He put together a strong showing at the start of last year, emerging as an early favorite for Rookie of the Year. However, his rookie season met a premature end when he sustained a season-ending knee injury in a December matchup against the Indiana Pacers.
Upon making a full recovery, the young guard now finds himself facing another setback.
Aside from his basketball career, McCain is most known for his strong presence on social media. On Tuesday afternoon, he provided an update on his recovery journey.
Based on the three videos he posted on his Instagram story, McCain has already undergone a procedure to address his injured thumb. In the clips, he took the time to provide a positive update on how he's feeling and his mindset as he once again gets on the road to recovery.
According to reports, McCain won't be out of the mix for long following his recent thumb injury. As of now, his expected recovery timeline is from 4-to-6 weeks.
Though he should be back in the mix in the early stages of the regular season, this is still a tough blow for the Sixers. After showing a lot of promise, McCain was among the top X-factors for the Sixers heading into 2026. With his complementary two-way play, he has a chance to be a key piece for Philly's supporting cast moving forward.
In McCain's absence, the Sixers will have to rely on other young talents to fill the void. In his absence, one player who could see more time on the floor is VJ Edgecombe, who was drafted third overall earlier this summer. Other likely candidates are Justin Edwards and Quentin Grimes (once his contract situation is worked out).
